Samsung Engineering Q1 net profit up 12 pct to 113.7 bln won
All News 11:36 April 26, 2022
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 113.7 billion won (US$91.1 million), up 12 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 62.6 percent on-year to 174.4 billion won. Revenue increased 41.3 percent to 2.16 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 100.4 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
