Seoul City to resume outdoor festivals following distancing rule removal
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Tuesday it will resume large in-person outdoor festivals across the capital following the recent removal of major virus-related social distancing rules.
According to officials, the 2022 Seoul Jazz Festa will open on Nodeul Island in central Seoul later Tuesday for a six-day run until Sunday. The music festival was organized to celebrate the UNESCO-designated International Jazz Day on Saturday and will also have on-site food trucks.
An arts festival featuring around 30 sculpting artworks will also be held on the island from Tuesday until June 24.
The city will also host various street arts festivals at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Seoul Forest and other popular tourism sites on weekends and holidays until May 22.
The "open library" event at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall will also continue on Fridays and Saturdays until late October. The event attracted some 2,000 participants during its inaugural gathering on Saturday.
(END)
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) Transition team demands immediate stop to prosecution reform push
-
(News Focus) Macro conditions dim prospects for Samsung shares in near future
-
N. Korea's massive military parade seems imminent, satellite imagery suggests
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Yoon's side refutes criticism about delegation to Japan
-
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea holds military parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
-
(LEAD) Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections drop to 30,000s amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report