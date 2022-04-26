Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases jumped to over 80,000 on Tuesday as most of the country's virus restrictions are lifted amid the slowdown of the omicron wave.
The country added 80,361 new COVID-19 infections, including 16 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 17,009,865, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korean leader vows during military parade to strengthen nuclear power
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared a resolve to further strengthen his regime's nuclear capabilities during a military parade held earlier this week in central Pyongyang, according to state media Tuesday.
During his speech, Kim vowed to boost the country's nuclear capabilities at "the fastest rate" at the parade celebrating the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA), according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
-----------------
Seoul shares up late Tues. morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded 0.55 percent higher late Tuesday morning, buoyed by bio and auto-related companies.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.53 points to trade at 2,671.66 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
PM nominee's confirmation hearing ends without decision amid DP's boycott
SEOUL -- Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the minor opposition Justice Party boycotted the confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo for the second day Tuesday, citing Han's failure to submit requested information.
Although a legal deadline for the National Assembly to complete Han's confirmation hearing passed without a decision, the DP and the Justice Party asked the Assembly to reschedule a date for the hearing.
-----------------
Yoon's delegates meet Japanese prime minister in Tokyo
TOKYO -- A South Korean delegation sent by President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol had a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, during which it appears to have delivered the incoming president's personal letter.
The meeting was held at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, two days after the seven-member team, led by Rep. Chung Jin-suk of Yoon's conservative People Power Party, arrived here for "policy consultations" with Japanese officials ahead of the launch of the new administration on May 10.
-----------------
Cabinet approves remainder of initial funds for presidential office relocation
SEOUL -- The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the remaining 13.6 billion won (US$10.9 million) in reserve government funds for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office.
The spending was approved about three weeks after the first 36 billion won was approved following the orders of outgoing President Moon Jae-in, who endorsed the plan after initially opposing it over concerns a hurried relocation could leave a "security vacuum."
-----------------
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has said he will "positively review" South Korea's joining of Quad, a U.S.-led anti-China security partnership, if invited, according to a report.
Yoon made the remark in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal on Monday (U.S. time), saying he does not expect South Korea to receive an invitation any time soon, but if approached, "will positively review joining."
