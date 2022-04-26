Shipyard KSOE wins 278 bln-won order for LNG carrier
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Tuesday it has clinched a 278.2 billion-won (US$223 million) order to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.
Under the deal with an undisclosed European shipper, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will construct the 174,000-cubic-meter vessel and deliver it during the second half of 2025.
KSOE has obtained orders to construct 87 ships worth $10.08 billion so far this year, or 57.8 percent of its $17.44 billion yearly target.
KSOE is a subholding company of global shipbuilding titan Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings. KSOE has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.
(END)
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) Transition team demands immediate stop to prosecution reform push
-
(News Focus) Macro conditions dim prospects for Samsung shares in near future
-
N. Korea's massive military parade seems imminent, satellite imagery suggests
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Yoon's side refutes criticism about delegation to Japan
-
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea holds military parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
-
(LEAD) Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections drop to 30,000s amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report