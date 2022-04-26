Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Transition team vows to bolster capabilities to deter N.K. nuclear, missile threats

All News 14:35 April 26, 2022

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The government of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol will bolster capabilities to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, the transition team said Tuesday, after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to further strengthen his nuclear arsenal in a military parade.

The transition team said in a statement the incoming government will strengthen the alliance with the United States and swiftly complete the homegrown "three-axis" system designed to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

The parade was held in Pyongyang on Monday to mark a major military anniversary.

