S. Korea to provide typhoon monitoring system to Philippines: KMA
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state weather agency will set up a typhoon monitoring and prediction system in the Philippines by 2025 as part of its official development assistance project, officials said Tuesday.
The agreement between the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration was made at a meeting on meteorological cooperation between the two countries held at the KMA headquarters in central Seoul on Tuesday, according to officials.
Under the agreement, the KMA will set up a weather forecast system for typhoon forecast and analysis, and a ground station to receive signals from Chollian-2A, South Korea's first indigenous geostationary weather satellite, also known as GEO-KOMPSAT-2A.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
N. Korea's massive military parade seems imminent, satellite imagery suggests
-
S. Korea, Ghana discuss maritime security cooperation, bilateral ties
-
S. Korea successfully test-launched two SLBMs earlier this week: gov't sources
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Yoon's side refutes criticism about delegation to Japan
-
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea holds military parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report
-
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
-
(LEAD) Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader vows during military parade to strengthen nuclear power