(LEAD) Ri Pyong-chol reinstated as top N. Korean official, report shows
(ATTN: ADDS photo, more info in paras 5-7)
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Ri Pyong-chol, known for his leading role in North Korea's nuclear and missile development under the Kim Jong-un regime, has returned to public view after a 10-month disappearance, Pyongyang's state media showed Tuesday.
He was known to have been dismissed from all posts in July last year as he was accused of neglecting official duties.
But he was among dignitaries participating in the nighttime military parade staged in central Pyongyang on Monday to commemorate the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA), according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
It called him a "member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the WPK Central Committee."
The politburo presidium, previously held by only five members including leader Kim, is one of the North's most powerful party organizations that determines key policies.
With the addition of Ri, the presidium appears to have been reorganized into a six-member organ.
Observers say the North's decision to include two military officials in the presidium could reflect Kim's intention to speed up the country's weapons development.
Photos, released by the KCNA, showed Ri standing next to Kim during the event, together with Pak Jong-chon, the North's top military official.
Ri reportedly spearheaded the North's nuclear and missile development from the early months of Kim's rule that started in late 2011. He was even given the title of "marshal," the highest rank of the country's soldiers.
Delivering a speech at the parade, Kim stated his regime will bolster the nation's nuclear capabilities.
(END)
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
N. Korea's massive military parade seems imminent, satellite imagery suggests
-
S. Korea, Ghana discuss maritime security cooperation, bilateral ties
-
S. Korea successfully test-launched two SLBMs earlier this week: gov't sources
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Yoon's side refutes criticism about delegation to Japan
-
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea holds military parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report
-
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
-
(LEAD) Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader vows during military parade to strengthen nuclear power