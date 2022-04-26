Moon hails phase 3 trial of SK Bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday praised a successful phase 3 trial of the nation's first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, developed by SK Bioscience.
Moon said he was pleased that SK Bioscience successfully completed the vaccine's phase 3 trial, a final step before being granted approval for emergency use, and encouraged the company's efforts, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.
When SK Bioscience applies to get approval for the vaccine, relevant authorities need to thoroughly assess its safety and swiftly handle the approval procedure, Moon said.
On Monday, SK Bioscience announced that its vaccine candidate, codenamed GBP510, has produced successful results in the phase 3 clinical trial.
The government has reached a deal to buy 10 million doses of SK Bioscience's vaccine.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
(LEAD) Transition team demands immediate stop to prosecution reform push
-
(News Focus) Macro conditions dim prospects for Samsung shares in near future
-
N. Korea's massive military parade seems imminent, satellite imagery suggests
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Yoon's side refutes criticism about delegation to Japan
-
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea holds military parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
-
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report
-
(LEAD) Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader vows during military parade to strengthen nuclear power