KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daewoong 28,850 UP 300
LG Corp. 72,700 DN 100
Shinsegae 247,500 UP 6,500
BukwangPharm 11,650 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 85,000 UP 1,800
SGBC 77,800 UP 1,400
TaekwangInd 1,002,000 UP 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,310 UP 10
Nongshim 314,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 83,300 DN 5,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,350 DN 50
Boryung 13,000 UP 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 131,000 UP 3,500
KAL 30,300 UP 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,840 UP 85
SKNetworks 4,800 DN 50
Daesang 25,350 DN 200
ORION Holdings 15,000 UP 50
LX INT 38,300 0
DongkukStlMill 18,200 DN 550
CJ 86,400 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 1,815 UP 25
Hyundai M&F INS 32,400 DN 1,300
AmoreG 47,200 UP 1,250
HyundaiMtr 187,000 UP 5,000
NEXENTIRE 6,840 UP 120
CHONGKUNDANG 97,000 UP 800
KCC 340,000 DN 4,000
SKBP 88,800 UP 2,100
Hyosung 84,400 DN 600
LOTTE 33,200 DN 100
GCH Corp 21,500 DN 50
LotteChilsung 188,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,160 DN 50
POSCO Holdings 284,000 DN 2,000
DB INSURANCE 66,400 DN 3,400
SLCORP 25,800 UP 700
Yuhan 59,600 UP 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 86,800 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 41,700 DN 350
