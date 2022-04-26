Daewoong 28,850 UP 300

LG Corp. 72,700 DN 100

Shinsegae 247,500 UP 6,500

BukwangPharm 11,650 UP 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 85,000 UP 1,800

SGBC 77,800 UP 1,400

TaekwangInd 1,002,000 UP 1,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,310 UP 10

Nongshim 314,000 DN 2,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 83,300 DN 5,700

HYUNDAI STEEL 42,350 DN 50

Boryung 13,000 UP 50

POSCO CHEMICAL 131,000 UP 3,500

KAL 30,300 UP 350

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,840 UP 85

SKNetworks 4,800 DN 50

Daesang 25,350 DN 200

ORION Holdings 15,000 UP 50

LX INT 38,300 0

DongkukStlMill 18,200 DN 550

CJ 86,400 DN 100

TaihanElecWire 1,815 UP 25

Hyundai M&F INS 32,400 DN 1,300

AmoreG 47,200 UP 1,250

HyundaiMtr 187,000 UP 5,000

NEXENTIRE 6,840 UP 120

CHONGKUNDANG 97,000 UP 800

KCC 340,000 DN 4,000

SKBP 88,800 UP 2,100

Hyosung 84,400 DN 600

LOTTE 33,200 DN 100

GCH Corp 21,500 DN 50

LotteChilsung 188,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,160 DN 50

POSCO Holdings 284,000 DN 2,000

DB INSURANCE 66,400 DN 3,400

SLCORP 25,800 UP 700

Yuhan 59,600 UP 800

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 86,800 UP 200

ShinhanGroup 41,700 DN 350

(MORE)