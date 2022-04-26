KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HITEJINRO 37,350 UP 1,400
CJ LOGISTICS 121,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 88,700 DN 800
DL 58,900 UP 100
LS 56,700 DN 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES140500 UP1000
DongwonInd 251,000 DN 4,000
GC Corp 185,000 UP 4,000
GS E&C 40,350 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 581,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 153,500 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,100 0
SKC 150,500 UP 1,500
GS Retail 28,650 UP 350
Ottogi 471,000 DN 3,500
NHIS 10,650 UP 150
SK Discovery 41,750 UP 250
SamsungElec 66,100 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,550 UP 400
KIA CORP. 83,500 UP 3,900
SK hynix 111,000 UP 3,000
Youngpoong 675,000 DN 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,950 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,600 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 207,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,400 UP 100
Kogas 39,250 DN 550
Hanwha 29,850 0
DB HiTek 68,500 DN 700
HyundaiMipoDock 84,300 DN 700
LS ELECTRIC 47,550 DN 50
KSOE 93,400 DN 1,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,500 DN 400
MS IND 22,600 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 192,500 UP 500
HMM 27,150 UP 400
HYUNDAI WIA 63,800 UP 1,200
MERITZ SECU 6,710 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 51,100 DN 900
S-Oil 102,500 DN 1,500
