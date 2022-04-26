KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 99,300 DN 700
HtlShilla 80,800 UP 700
KorZinc 590,000 DN 31,000
LG Innotek 370,500 DN 2,000
Hanmi Science 48,350 UP 350
SamsungElecMech 162,500 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,070 UP 20
Hanssem 80,200 UP 1,600
KumhoPetrochem 147,500 0
Mobis 205,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,500 UP 800
S-1 68,200 UP 700
ZINUS 63,500 DN 300
Hanchem 228,500 DN 2,500
DWS 60,000 UP 1,800
KEPCO 21,350 UP 150
SamsungSecu 39,350 0
KG DONGBU STL 23,700 DN 250
SamsungEng 24,550 UP 950
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 UP 500
PanOcean 6,410 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 33,300 0
CheilWorldwide 24,850 DN 150
DONGSUH 27,450 0
KT 35,650 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31450 UP450
SKTelecom 59,000 DN 600
SNT MOTIV 49,400 UP 200
LOTTE TOUR 16,850 UP 400
HyundaiElev 35,400 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 136,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,650 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 4,155 UP 35
Hanon Systems 11,450 UP 50
SK 262,000 UP 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 30,850 UP 150
Handsome 36,200 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 20,650 UP 250
COWAY 70,300 UP 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,200 UP 1,100
(MORE)
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
N. Korea's massive military parade seems imminent, satellite imagery suggests
-
S. Korea, Ghana discuss maritime security cooperation, bilateral ties
-
S. Korea successfully test-launched two SLBMs earlier this week: gov't sources
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Yoon's side refutes criticism about delegation to Japan
-
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea holds military parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report
-
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader vows during military parade to strengthen nuclear power
-
(LEAD) Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike