KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:45 April 26, 2022

OCI 99,300 DN 700
HtlShilla 80,800 UP 700
KorZinc 590,000 DN 31,000
LG Innotek 370,500 DN 2,000
Hanmi Science 48,350 UP 350
SamsungElecMech 162,500 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,070 UP 20
Hanssem 80,200 UP 1,600
KumhoPetrochem 147,500 0
Mobis 205,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,500 UP 800
S-1 68,200 UP 700
ZINUS 63,500 DN 300
Hanchem 228,500 DN 2,500
DWS 60,000 UP 1,800
KEPCO 21,350 UP 150
SamsungSecu 39,350 0
KG DONGBU STL 23,700 DN 250
SamsungEng 24,550 UP 950
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 UP 500
PanOcean 6,410 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 33,300 0
CheilWorldwide 24,850 DN 150
DONGSUH 27,450 0
KT 35,650 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31450 UP450
SKTelecom 59,000 DN 600
SNT MOTIV 49,400 UP 200
LOTTE TOUR 16,850 UP 400
HyundaiElev 35,400 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 136,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,650 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 4,155 UP 35
Hanon Systems 11,450 UP 50
SK 262,000 UP 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 30,850 UP 150
Handsome 36,200 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 20,650 UP 250
COWAY 70,300 UP 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,200 UP 1,100
(MORE)

