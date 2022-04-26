OCI 99,300 DN 700

HtlShilla 80,800 UP 700

KorZinc 590,000 DN 31,000

LG Innotek 370,500 DN 2,000

Hanmi Science 48,350 UP 350

SamsungElecMech 162,500 DN 500

SamsungHvyInd 6,070 UP 20

Hanssem 80,200 UP 1,600

KumhoPetrochem 147,500 0

Mobis 205,000 UP 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,500 UP 800

S-1 68,200 UP 700

ZINUS 63,500 DN 300

Hanchem 228,500 DN 2,500

DWS 60,000 UP 1,800

KEPCO 21,350 UP 150

SamsungSecu 39,350 0

KG DONGBU STL 23,700 DN 250

SamsungEng 24,550 UP 950

SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 UP 500

PanOcean 6,410 DN 30

SAMSUNG CARD 33,300 0

CheilWorldwide 24,850 DN 150

DONGSUH 27,450 0

KT 35,650 DN 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31450 UP450

SKTelecom 59,000 DN 600

SNT MOTIV 49,400 UP 200

LOTTE TOUR 16,850 UP 400

HyundaiElev 35,400 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 136,000 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 43,650 UP 600

KUMHOTIRE 4,155 UP 35

Hanon Systems 11,450 UP 50

SK 262,000 UP 3,000

ShinpoongPharm 30,850 UP 150

Handsome 36,200 UP 500

Asiana Airlines 20,650 UP 250

COWAY 70,300 UP 1,100

LOTTE SHOPPING 94,200 UP 1,100

(MORE)