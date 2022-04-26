KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 11,200 DN 350
Doosan Enerbility 20,500 UP 100
Doosanfc 35,100 DN 200
LG Display 18,100 0
KT&G 82,100 DN 300
Celltrion 168,000 UP 12,500
Kangwonland 26,400 0
NAVER 287,000 DN 1,500
Kakao 90,200 UP 500
NCsoft 420,000 UP 7,500
LG Uplus 14,700 UP 100
KIWOOM 94,200 DN 800
DSME 26,400 UP 500
HDSINFRA 6,170 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 121,500 UP 2,500
DWEC 6,260 DN 40
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,300 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 407,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO KPS 37,400 UP 250
LGH&H 896,000 UP 13,000
LGCHEM 475,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 72,100 UP 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,800 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,700 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,000 UP 150
GS 43,650 DN 200
CJ CGV 27,850 UP 850
LIG Nex1 78,200 UP 800
Fila Holdings 33,200 DN 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 202,000 UP 12,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,250 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 174,000 UP 3,500
HANWHA LIFE 3,020 DN 55
KIH 71,700 DN 800
TKG Huchems 22,900 UP 150
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,000 UP 900
AMOREPACIFIC 161,000 UP 2,500
FOOSUNG 19,050 UP 50
SK Innovation 215,000 UP 2,500
POONGSAN 32,000 DN 800
