KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 60,000 0
Hansae 25,500 UP 850
Youngone Corp 48,150 UP 1,650
CSWIND 61,600 DN 300
GKL 15,250 UP 50
KOLON IND 61,400 UP 600
HanmiPharm 307,000 UP 3,500
Meritz Financial 38,150 UP 850
BNK Financial Group 7,910 DN 90
emart 133,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY353 50 UP850
KOLMAR KOREA 44,900 UP 400
PIAM 48,350 UP 300
HANJINKAL 56,400 UP 1,500
DoubleUGames 49,700 DN 200
CUCKOO 18,600 0
COSMAX 81,400 DN 900
MANDO 55,500 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 804,000 UP 11,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,100 UP 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 DN 100
Netmarble 98,200 UP 2,000
KRAFTON 248,500 UP 6,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,600 UP 200
ORION 94,300 UP 800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,700 UP 50
BGF Retail 181,000 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 125,000 0
HDC-OP 14,900 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 412,000 DN 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 484,500 DN 5,000
SKBS 137,500 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,700 DN 100
KakaoBank 43,250 UP 800
HYBE 260,500 UP 10,000
SK ie technology 131,000 UP 4,500
LG Energy Solution 423,500 DN 9,500
DL E&C 59,700 UP 500
kakaopay 116,000 UP 3,000
SKSQUARE 54,400 DN 100
(END)
