Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S&P keeps 'AA' rating on S. Korea with stable outlook

All News 16:10 April 26, 2022

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser S&P Global said Tuesday it has maintained its credit rating on South Korea at "AA," with a stable outlook.

S&P has kept South Korea's long-term sovereign credit rating at "AA", the third-highest level on the company's table, since August 2016, when it upgraded the rating from "AA-."

This file photo, taken April 1, 2022, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#sovereign rating #South Korean economy #Ukraine war
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!