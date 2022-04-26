2 reporters fined for trespassing into parking lot of Yoon's apartment in 2020
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Two reporters of an online news outlet were slapped with fines of 3 million won (US$2,400) each on Tuesday on charges of entering a parking lot of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's apartment without permission in 2020 to interview him.
Lee Myeong-soo and Jeong Byeong-gon, reporters at Voice of Seoul, broke into the parking lot of the apartment building in southern Seoul on five occasions in August 2020 when Yoon, as a prosecutor-general at the time, was in a feud with then Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae over prosecution reform.
The reporters lied to the security guard that they were visiting the apartment to meet a resident for a real estate purchase and met Yoon but failed to interview him, according to court records.
