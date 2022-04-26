OECD working group expresses concerns over DP's prosecution reform push
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- An anti-bribery working group under the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has expressed concerns over the ruling Democratic Party (DP)'s push to strip the prosecution of its investigative power, according to sources Tuesday.
Drago Kos, chair of the OECD Working Group on Bribery, sent a letter to the justice ministry on Friday to express concerns over the DP's legislative drive to revise the Prosecutors' Office Act and the Criminal Procedure Act, the sources said.
In the letter, Kos expressed concerns that articles warranting the investigative authority of prosecutors could be erased entirely from related laws following the passage of the deal. He also said related bills should not end up diminishing South Korea's investigative and prosecutorial capacity against anti-corruption activities and overseas bribery cases.
He also voiced concern over the DP's push to pass the legislation before the May 10 inauguration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, and requested the South Korean government to provide him with additional information at an early date.
The DP has pushed to deprive the prosecution of its investigative powers as part of efforts to reform the powerful law enforcement agency that has long been accused of abusing its power for political and other purposes.
