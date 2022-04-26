Yoon's new presidential office said to be open for public viewing
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's new presidential office to be housed in the defense ministry compound in central Seoul will be open for public viewing in accordance with his preference for communication and openness, transition team officials said Tuesday.
According to an artist's rendering released by a task force from the team, the right side and the southern front of the new presidential office will be developed as a public park.
The task force plans to replace the brick wall that surrounds the border of the defense ministry compound with an iron fence to minimize the physical barrier between the presidential office and the public park, the officials said, adding the dismantling of the existing wall is already ongoing.
The iron fence will be similar to the one that surrounds the White House in Washington D.C., and its height will be about 2.4 meters, just like the one that surrounds Cheong Wa Dae, the present presidential office in the heart of Seoul, they noted. The perimeter of the White House is surrounded by a pipe-shaped iron fence, allowing the public to look onto the grounds.
Yoon has reportedly asked the task force to ensure people should not feel any psychological distance toward the new presidential office.
If the remodeling is completed as planned, Yoon will be able to make eye contact with people through the windows in his offices likely to be located on the second and fifth floors of the new presidential office, the officials said.
The task force is also planning to actively utilize cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the security system for the new presidential office to minimize inconvenience to people, they said, indicating an unmanned AI security system featuring a metal detection function and an infrared camera will be installed.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
TXT to hold first world tour in July
-
N. Korea's massive military parade seems imminent, satellite imagery suggests
-
S. Korea, Ghana discuss maritime security cooperation, bilateral ties
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
-
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea holds military parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader vows during military parade to strengthen nuclear power
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(LEAD) Military captures Marine one month after unauthorized trip to Eastern Europe