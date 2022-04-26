SKY E&M to raise 38.9 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:53 April 26, 2022
SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- SKY E&M Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 38.9 billion won (US$31.1 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 13.96 million common shares at a price of 2,786 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
