NC Dinos' early season woes continue with loss to Doosan Bears

Rucinski came into this game with the league-leading 0.33 ERA, having allowed just one run in 27 innings. On Tuesday, he surrendered five runs, through only three of them were earned, in five innings, while allowing a season-worst eight hits. That ERA was never going to be sustainable, but Rucinski's first subpar outing came at an inopportune time for the Dinos, which dropped to 6-15.