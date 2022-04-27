N. Korea poses serious threat to peace, nonproliferation regime: DoD spokesperson
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, April 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs pose a serious threat to the peace and security of the United States and its allies while also undermining the international nonproliferation regime, a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) spokesperson said Tuesday.
The Pentagon official also said the U.S. will adopt an approach that will work in dealing with North Korea.
"North Korea's unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs and its willingness to proliferate advanced technology constitute a serious threat to international peace and security and undermine the global nonproliferation regime," the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency in an emailed response to questions regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's comments on nuclear capabilities.
Kim, during a massive military parade held in Pyongyang on Monday (Seoul time), said his country will continue to strengthen its nuclear capabilities with the "fastest possible speed."
"The DoD and U.S. government will assess the threat North Korea poses and adopt an approach that works in close coordination with allies and partners to address it," the department spokesperson said.
The state department has consistently vowed to engage with North Korea in diplomacy and dialogue since the Joe Biden administration took office in January 2021.
Pyongyang, however, remains unresponsive to all U.S. overtures while avoiding denuclearization talks with the U.S. since late 2019.
A state department spokesperson declined to comment on Kim's remarks when inquired by Yonhap.
The defense department spokesperson reaffirmed the U.S.' commitment to the defense of South Korea.
"We will focus on reducing the threat to the United States and our allies, as well as improving the lives of the North and South Korean people," said the official. "We remain committed to the denuclearization of North Korea."
