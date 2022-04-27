Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Education minister nominee engulfed in alleged wrongdoings, preferential treatment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Bill depriving prosecution of investigative powers passes parliamentary judiciary committee (Kookmin Daily)
-- DP railroads bill abolishing prosecution's investigative power through judiciary committee (Donga Ilbo)
-- Bill depriving prosecution of its investigative power passes through judiciary committee (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Economic growth threatened by high inflation, interests, exchange rates (Segye Times)
-- Bill abolishing prosecution's authority to investigate passes judiciary committee (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un threatens 'preemptive nuclear strike' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Bill abolishing prosecution's investigative power awaits last hurdle of plenary parliamentary meeting (Hankyoreh)
-- Experts: Yoon administration cannot overcome multifaceted crisis alone (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Globalization is over; regression to level seen in 2000 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- New administration's broadcasting policy biased toward establishment (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kim makes nuke threat at Pyongyang parade (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- NK leader pledges to strengthen nukes at 'fastest possible speed' (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korean leader vows to bolster nuclear capabilities (Korea Times)
