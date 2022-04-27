(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 27)

But there is no room for complacency, as the continued weakening of the Korean won will push up prices. Growth data is not pretty, either. The country's gross domestic product grew 0.7 percent in the first quarter this year, decelerating from a 1.2 percent increase in the fourth quarter of 2021, the data from the BOK showed Tuesday. The country is urged to take proactive measures including the currency swap deal with the US without delay.

