Wednesday's weather forecast

09:00 April 27, 2022

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/11 Sunny 0

Incheon 19/11 Sunny 0

Suwon 21/09 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/11 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/09 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 24/08 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/14 Sunny 0

Jeonju 23/10 Sunny 0

Gwangju 25/11 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/14 Sunny 20

Daegu 22/13 Sunny 0

Busan 20/15 Sunny 0

