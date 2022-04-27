Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 27, 2022
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/11 Sunny 0
Incheon 19/11 Sunny 0
Suwon 21/09 Sunny 0
Cheongju 23/11 Sunny 0
Daejeon 23/09 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 24/08 Sunny 0
Gangneung 19/14 Sunny 0
Jeonju 23/10 Sunny 0
Gwangju 25/11 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/14 Sunny 20
Daegu 22/13 Sunny 0
Busan 20/15 Sunny 0
