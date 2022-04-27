Outgoing politicians-turned-ministers likely to step down on May 9
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Seven politician-turned-ministers in the outgoing Moon Jae-in administration are likely to step down on May 9, a day before incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol is inaugurated, a political source said Wednesday.
The seven ministers, including Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae, Justice Minister Park Beom-kye and Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol, have agreed to resign on the day that Moon's term ends, according to the source.
Four other ministers are Unification Minister Lee In-young, Environment Minister Han Jeoung-ae, SMEs and Startups Minister Kwon Chil-seung and Culture Minister Hwang Hee.
However, some ministers are likely to keep their posts for the time being, even after Yoon's administration is inaugurated, due to uncertainties over parliamentary confirmation hearings for the incoming president's picks for Cabinet members, including Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo.
Cabinet appointments are subject to hearings but do not need parliamentary approval to take their posts, while prime minister is the only Cabinet post that requires parliamentary approval.
The minimum number of ministers required for a Cabinet meeting is more than half of 19 ministers and an agenda will be approved if more than two-thirds of the ministers in attendance vote for it.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
-
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
-
(3rd LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader vows during military parade to strengthen nuclear power
-
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave