Hyundai-Rotem Q1 net income up 151.7 pct. to 13.1 bln won

All News 10:04 April 27, 2022

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 13.1 billion won (US$10.3 million), up 151.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 23.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 25.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 3.7 percent to 677.4 billion won.
