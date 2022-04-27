Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lig Nex1 Q1 net profit up 109.8 pct to 41.7 bln won

All News 10:24 April 27, 2022

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Lig Nex1 Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 41.7 billion won (US$33.1 million), up 109.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 50.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 12.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 21.9 percent to 427.2 billion won.
