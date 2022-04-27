Hyundai Mobis hires 2 Japanese experts to boost expansion in Japan
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's biggest auto parts maker, said Wednesday it has hired two Japanese experts to increase sales in the neighboring market.
Hyundai Mobis has recruited Yukihiro Hattori, a former director of purchases at Mitsubishi Motors Corp., and Ryoichi Adachi, who supervised the purchase of Mazda Motor Corp., to "tackle" the Japanese market dominated by local parts makers, the company said in a statement.
This month, Yukihiro and Ryoichi began their jobs to oversee sales and order intake as president and vice president of Hyundai Mobis Japan, respectively, it said.
Hyundai Mobis said it will strengthen its customized sales and order intake in Japan helped by their 40 years of experience in Japanese automobile and auto component companies.
"The company expects new business opportunities in Japan as the market is making a shift toward future mobility solutions in line with global trends," the statement said.
Auto parts demand is high in Japan as its three major carmakers -- Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. -- account for 30 percent of global vehicle production.
Hyundai Mobis is a core affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which also has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. under its wing.
In the January-March period, Hyundai Mobis' net profit fell 14 percent to 521 billion won (US$419 million) from a net profit of 603.33 billion won a year earlier due to the global chip shortage and high raw material prices.
It obtained $1.66 billion worth of parts orders from global carmakers, except for its captive buyers Hyundai Motor and Kia, achieving 44 percent of its order target of $3.7 billion for this year.
Hyundai Mobis earns about 90 percent of its sales from Hyundai Motor and Kia, with 10 percent coming from other carmakers.
