Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea finds families of 94 deceased soldiers following monthslong search

All News 11:11 April 27, 2022

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has found the relatives of 94 troops killed in the 1950-53 Korean War or other incidents decades after their families went out of contact due to the conflict or other reasons, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

The deceased were among 2,048 troops who died between 1950 and 1986, but were not returned home. The government launched an inter-agency team in December to trace their next of kin.

"It is the government's firm resolve to remember those who have made sacrifices for the country until the end, no matter how much time has passed," said Jeon Hyun-heui, the head of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.

The commission was part of the inter-agency team that included the defense ministry and the veterans affairs ministry.

The team said it was able to find the troops' relatives using various methods and materials, such as residential records and cooperation from their families and provincial authorities.

The military plans to continue to seek the relatives of those on the deceased troop list through 2024.

This file photo shows honor guards carrying boxes containing the excavated remains of South Korean soldiers killed in action during the 1950-53 Korean War, during their joint enshrinement ceremony, at the National Cemetery in Seoul on Dec. 20, 2021. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#fallen soldiers-families
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!