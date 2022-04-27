Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hite Jinro's soju exports exceed US$100 mln last year

All News 10:56 April 27, 2022

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hite Jinro Co., South Korea's leading beverage company, said Wednesday exports of the traditional Korean liquor soju exceeded US$100 million last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country's soju exports jumped 36 percent to $102 million in 2021 from $748.6 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

In particular, soju shipments to the United States, Canada and Latin America surged 47 percent to $194.4 billion last year from $132 billion the previous year, while its shipments to China, Taiwan and Hong Kong also jumped 47 percent to $255.8 billion from $173.3 billion, it said.

Hite Jinro is South Korea's biggest soju maker and the second-biggest beer company in terms of sales. It does not, however, export its beer products.

