The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:09 April 27, 2022
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.54 1.54
2-M 1.60 1.59
3-M 1.66 1.66
6-M 1.86 1.85
12-M 2.32 2.33
(END)
