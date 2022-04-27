2 Seongnam civil servants given suspended sentences for listing information of single female employees
SEONGNAM, South Korea, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Two civil servants of the Seongnam city government were sentenced to suspended prison terms on Wednesday for producing a list containing information of about 150 single female employees.
The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court sentenced the two civil servants to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and one year in prison, suspended for three years, respectively.
The two were indicted in January for producing the list containing the names, ages, photos, ranks and office information of some 150 single female employees in their 30s at the city government in 2019 by accessing the government's personnel management system.
The 12-page list was handed to a mayor's secretary, who later reported it with the state-run Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission.
The court said the accused misused their authority to illegally use personal information of fellow civil servants. It added the admission and repentance of their crimes were taken into consideration in the ruling.
