Incoming gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in late May

All News 11:46 April 27, 2022

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The incoming government of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will determine whether to lift an outdoor mask mandate in late May, the transition team chief said Wednesday.

Ahn Cheol-soo said the decision will depend on the "situation" in late May, noting that South Korea is currently reporting a large number of COVID-19 cases compared with other countries.

"If possible, we will allow masks to be taken off outdoors while possibly making it mandatory to wear masks when entering a building," Ahn said during a press briefing, adding the indoor mask mandate will likely continue for some time.

South Korea recently lifted all COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, except the mask mandate.

Transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo gives a press briefing on the team's COVID-19 response at its headquarters in Seoul on April 27, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

