NH Securities opens London branch to expand market coverage
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean brokerage house NH Investment & Securities Co. said Wednesday it set up an operation in London as part of its global push to help local investors.
NH Securities & Investment Europe Ltd. will handle investment deals from not just Britain but also from the rest of Europe and North America, NH Securities said.
In the long-run, the British operation will broaden its business coverage to bond and equity brokering and asset management, according to NH Securities.
Founded in 1969, NH Securities & Investment is one of the largest financial service providers here whose business portfolio includes trading, wealth management, investment banking, hedge funds and private equity.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
-
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
-
(LEAD) DP floor leader asks Assembly speaker to convene plenary session for prosecution reform legislation
-
(3rd LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(5th LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
-
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report