Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Ruling party vows to pass prosecution reform bills
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) vowed to pass two controversial bills on prosecution reform through a plenary session of the National Assembly on Wednesday despite strong objection from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).
Rep. Park Hong-keun, floor leader of the DP, said the party will convene the plenary session later in the day and pass the bill "without fail," after railroading the legislation through the judiciary committee in the wee hours Wednesday.
-----------------
Busan partners with UN-Habitat, Oceanix for floating city project
SEOUL -- South Korea's largest port city of Busan said Wednesday it has partnered with the U.N. agency focusing on sustainable urbanization and the U.S. tech company Oceanix to build the world's first prototype floating city near a Busan port.
Busan, the UN-Habitat and Oceanix have unveiled the design of the city named Oceanix Busan at the U.N. headquarters in New York to provide breakthrough technology for coastal cities facing severe land shortages that are compounded by climatic threats.
-----------------
(LEAD) Controversy erupts over education minister nominee's family receiving Fulbright scholarships
SEOUL -- Education Minister nominee Kim In-chul and all three other family members have received scholarships from a nonprofit organization jointly supported by the United States and South Korean governments, a Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker said Wednesday, raising allegations of possible favoritism.
Kim, a former president of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, was nominated by President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on April 13 as education minister and deputy prime minister for social affairs apparently due to his expertise in higher education.
-----------------
Yoon to meet with arts, sports personalities, including 'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung-jae
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will meet over lunch with arts and sports personalities, including "Squid Game" actor Lee Jung-jae, on Wednesday, officials said.
The event is part of a series of lunches organized by the transition team's national unity committee to help the president-elect listen to the voices of diverse sectors.
-----------------
(LEAD) Consumers' expected inflation hits 9-year high
SEOUL -- Consumers' expected inflation hit the highest level in nine years as oil and commodity prices are rising at a fast pace, central bank data showed Wednesday.
Consumers in April expected the country's inflation in one year to grow 3.1 percent, up from the previous month's forecast of a 2.9 percent rise, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
------------------
S. Korea reports 76,787 new cases amid slowdown of omicron wave
SEOUL -- South Korea reported fewer than 80,000 daily new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as most of the country's virus restrictions are lifted amid the slowdown of the omicron wave.
The country added 76,787 new COVID-19 infections, including 37 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 17,086,626, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Outgoing politicians-turned-ministers likely to step down on May 9
SEOUL -- Seven politician-turned-ministers in the outgoing Moon Jae-in administration are likely to step down on May 9, a day before incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol is inaugurated, a political source said Wednesday.
The seven ministers, including Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae, Justice Minister Park Beom-kye and Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol, have agreed to resign on the day that Moon's term ends, according to the source.
-----------------
Fine dust levels to soar to 'very bad' in central S. Korea due to yellow dust
SEOUL -- Fine dust will rise to "very bad" levels in South Korea's central region, including the greater Seoul area, on Wednesday morning due to the influx of yellow dust originating from deserts in northern China and Mongolia, the state weather agency said.
The density of fine dust particles smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter, known as PM 10, will reach "bad" levels in the eastern Gangwon Province and most of the southern region, including Jeju Island, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
(END)
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
-
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
-
(3rd LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(5th LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power