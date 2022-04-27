Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Ie Technology Q1 net profit down 71 pct to 7.6 bln won

All News 13:31 April 27, 2022

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- SK Ie Technology Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 7.6 billion won (US$6 million), down 71 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 7.6 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 32.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 3.6 percent to 134.2 billion won.
