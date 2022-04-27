LG Display Q1 net income down 79.6 pct to 54.3 bln won
All News 13:47 April 27, 2022
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 54.3 billion won (US$43 million), down 79.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 38.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 523.4 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 6 percent to 6.47 trillion won.
The operating profit was 62.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
-
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
-
(LEAD) DP floor leader asks Assembly speaker to convene plenary session for prosecution reform legislation
-
(3rd LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report
-
(5th LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power