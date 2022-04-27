Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 1,458 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:27 April 27, 2022

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 1,458 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 129,626.

The new cases included 989 from the Army, 144 from the Navy, 126 from the Marine Corps, 125 from the Air Force and 66 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also five cases from the ministry and three cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 6,681 military personnel are under treatment.

Service members walk outside Seoul Station in central Seoul, in this file photo taken Nov. 1, 2021. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military-coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!