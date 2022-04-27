Military reports 1,458 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 1,458 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 129,626.
The new cases included 989 from the Army, 144 from the Navy, 126 from the Marine Corps, 125 from the Air Force and 66 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also five cases from the ministry and three cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 6,681 military personnel are under treatment.
