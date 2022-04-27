Moon, Tajik president exchange letters marking 30th anniversary of relations
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon exchanged letters celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
In the letters, the two leaders took note of cooperation between the two nations and agreed to expand cooperation to new sectors, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Moon told Rahmon that the two nations have developed relations in various fields, including the economy, culture and people-to-people exchanges, since 1992.
Tajikistan is one of the Central Asian nations that are the key partners of Seoul's New Northern Policy, which aims to promote peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and Eurasia.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
-
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
-
(LEAD) DP floor leader asks Assembly speaker to convene plenary session for prosecution reform legislation
-
(3rd LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(5th LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
-
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report