Moon, Tajik president exchange letters marking 30th anniversary of relations

All News 14:37 April 27, 2022

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon exchanged letters celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.

In the letters, the two leaders took note of cooperation between the two nations and agreed to expand cooperation to new sectors, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

Moon told Rahmon that the two nations have developed relations in various fields, including the economy, culture and people-to-people exchanges, since 1992.

Tajikistan is one of the Central Asian nations that are the key partners of Seoul's New Northern Policy, which aims to promote peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and Eurasia.

Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)

