Hanmi Science Q1 net income up 45.4 pct to 16.9 bln won

All News 14:46 April 27, 2022

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 16.9 billion won (US$13.4 million), up 45.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 19.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 13.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 17.1 percent to 252 billion won.
