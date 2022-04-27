Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Doosan Infracore Q1 net profit down 60.4 pct to 74.2 bln won

All News 15:05 April 27, 2022

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 74.2 billion won (US$58.8 million), down 60.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 4.5 percent on-year to 104.9 billion won. Revenue decreased 13.5 percent to 1.15 trillion won.
(END)

