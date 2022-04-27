GS E&C Q1 net profit down 2.5 pct to 153.8 bln won
All News 15:31 April 27, 2022
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 153.8 billion won (US$121.7 million), down 2.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 13.1 percent on-year to 153.5 billion won. Revenue increased 18 percent to 2.37 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 115.1 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
-
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
-
(LEAD) DP floor leader asks Assembly speaker to convene plenary session for prosecution reform legislation
-
(3rd LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(5th LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
-
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report
-
S. Korea to purchase SM-6 interceptors amid N.K. missile threats