LG Innotek Q1 net income up 6.4 pct to 267.5 bln won
All News 15:36 April 27, 2022
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 267.5 billion won (US$211.4 million), up 6.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 367.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 346.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 28.7 percent to 3.95 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
