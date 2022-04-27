KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SGBC 76,800 DN 1,000
POSCO Holdings 278,000 DN 6,000
SamsungElec 65,000 DN 1,100
Nongshim 312,500 DN 1,500
GCH Corp 21,950 UP 450
NHIS 10,400 DN 250
SLCORP 25,000 DN 800
Yuhan 60,900 UP 1,300
DB INSURANCE 66,800 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 187,000 0
AmoreG 47,200 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,100 DN 60
LOTTE 32,850 DN 350
LotteChilsung 184,500 DN 4,000
BukwangPharm 11,500 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 86,700 UP 1,700
Daewoong 28,650 DN 200
SSANGYONGCNE 8,210 DN 100
KAL 29,800 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,800 DN 40
TaekwangInd 996,000 DN 6,000
SK hynix 108,500 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 681,000 UP 6,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,300 DN 250
KIA CORP. 83,300 DN 200
MERITZ SECU 6,620 DN 90
HtlShilla 79,900 DN 900
Hanmi Science 50,000 UP 1,650
Ottogi 468,000 DN 3,000
SK Discovery 41,050 DN 700
LS 57,300 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES144000 UP3500
GC Corp 184,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 40,000 DN 350
GS Retail 28,150 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 590,000 UP 9,000
KPIC 146,000 DN 7,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,880 DN 220
SKC 150,000 DN 500
LG Corp. 71,400 DN 1,300
(MORE)
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
-
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
-
(LEAD) DP floor leader asks Assembly speaker to convene plenary session for prosecution reform legislation
-
(3rd LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(5th LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
-
S. Korea to purchase SM-6 interceptors amid N.K. missile threats
-
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report