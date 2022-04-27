KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DongkukStlMill 18,500 UP 300
Doosanfc 36,500 UP 1,400
Doosan Enerbility 20,600 UP 100
Hyosung 82,800 DN 1,600
S-Oil 105,000 UP 2,500
Hanchem 231,000 UP 2,500
DWS 59,700 DN 300
KEPCO 21,050 DN 300
ZINUS 63,100 DN 400
LG Innotek 368,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 188,500 DN 4,000
HMM 26,850 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 64,500 UP 700
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,400 DN 100
S-1 67,600 DN 600
Mobis 204,000 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 143,000 DN 4,500
SKTelecom 56,800 DN 2,200
SNT MOTIV 49,000 DN 400
HyundaiElev 35,150 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDS 137,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,850 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,185 UP 30
Hanon Systems 11,350 DN 100
SK 261,500 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 30,150 DN 700
SamsungSecu 38,650 DN 700
KG DONGBU STL 24,100 UP 400
Handsome 35,550 DN 650
Asiana Airlines 20,500 DN 150
COWAY 69,200 DN 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 91,600 DN 2,600
IBK 11,000 DN 200
DONGSUH 26,600 DN 850
SamsungEng 25,400 UP 850
Kangwonland 26,500 UP 100
NAVER 280,500 DN 6,500
Kakao 88,400 DN 1,800
NCsoft 410,000 DN 10,000
KIWOOM 93,900 DN 300
