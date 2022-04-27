KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DSME 26,200 DN 200
HDSINFRA 6,150 DN 20
DWEC 6,300 UP 40
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,300 0
CJ CheilJedang 407,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 37,100 DN 300
LGH&H 891,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 463,000 DN 12,000
KEPCO E&C 73,100 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 DN 500
PanOcean 6,490 UP 80
SAMSUNG CARD 33,150 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 24,800 DN 50
KT 35,100 DN 550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30800 DN650
LOTTE TOUR 16,650 DN 200
LG Uplus 13,800 DN 900
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,100 DN 1,700
KT&G 81,600 DN 500
LG Display 17,400 DN 700
TKG Huchems 22,450 DN 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,800 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 174,000 0
LGELECTRONICS 119,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,700 DN 1,300
KIH 69,500 DN 2,200
AMOREPACIFIC 163,000 UP 2,000
GS 43,750 UP 100
CJ CGV 27,900 UP 50
LIG Nex1 82,400 UP 4,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,300 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 201,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,250 DN 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,920 DN 100
Celltrion 171,000 UP 3,000
SK Innovation 214,000 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 31,450 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 57,900 DN 2,100
Hansae 25,500 0
Youngone Corp 48,050 DN 100
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
(LEAD) DP floor leader asks Assembly speaker to convene plenary session for prosecution reform legislation
(3rd LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave
(5th LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
S. Korea to purchase SM-6 interceptors amid N.K. missile threats
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report