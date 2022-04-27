Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 April 27, 2022

CSWIND 59,200 DN 2,400
GKL 14,900 DN 350
KOLON IND 60,000 DN 1,400
FOOSUNG 19,250 UP 200
HanmiPharm 306,000 DN 1,000
Meritz Financial 38,100 DN 50
BNK Financial Group 7,700 DN 210
emart 130,000 DN 3,500
PIAM 47,800 DN 550
HANJINKAL 55,700 DN 700
DoubleUGames 48,900 DN 800
CUCKOO 18,400 DN 200
COSMAX 81,500 UP 100
KOLMAR KOREA 43,950 DN 950
MANDO 55,400 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 810,000 UP 6,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 50 DN800
Doosan Bobcat 41,500 UP 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 0
Netmarble 94,200 DN 4,000
KRAFTON 238,500 DN 10,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,200 DN 400
ORION 92,300 DN 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,800 UP 100
BGF Retail 180,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 14,650 DN 250
SKCHEM 122,000 DN 3,000
HYOSUNG TNC 406,000 DN 6,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 474,500 DN 10,000
SKBS 140,500 UP 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,300 DN 400
KakaoBank 42,250 DN 1,000
HYBE 260,500 0
SK ie technology 129,500 DN 1,500
LG Energy Solution 418,000 DN 5,500
DL E&C 58,900 DN 800
kakaopay 113,500 DN 2,500
SKSQUARE 52,800 DN 1,600
Fila Holdings 32,900 DN 300
DongwonInd 249,000 DN 2,000
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!