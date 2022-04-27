KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 59,200 DN 2,400
GKL 14,900 DN 350
KOLON IND 60,000 DN 1,400
FOOSUNG 19,250 UP 200
HanmiPharm 306,000 DN 1,000
Meritz Financial 38,100 DN 50
BNK Financial Group 7,700 DN 210
emart 130,000 DN 3,500
PIAM 47,800 DN 550
HANJINKAL 55,700 DN 700
DoubleUGames 48,900 DN 800
CUCKOO 18,400 DN 200
COSMAX 81,500 UP 100
KOLMAR KOREA 43,950 DN 950
MANDO 55,400 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 810,000 UP 6,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 50 DN800
Doosan Bobcat 41,500 UP 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 0
Netmarble 94,200 DN 4,000
KRAFTON 238,500 DN 10,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,200 DN 400
ORION 92,300 DN 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,800 UP 100
BGF Retail 180,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 14,650 DN 250
SKCHEM 122,000 DN 3,000
HYOSUNG TNC 406,000 DN 6,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 474,500 DN 10,000
SKBS 140,500 UP 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,300 DN 400
KakaoBank 42,250 DN 1,000
HYBE 260,500 0
SK ie technology 129,500 DN 1,500
LG Energy Solution 418,000 DN 5,500
DL E&C 58,900 DN 800
kakaopay 113,500 DN 2,500
SKSQUARE 52,800 DN 1,600
Fila Holdings 32,900 DN 300
DongwonInd 249,000 DN 2,000
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
(LEAD) DP floor leader asks Assembly speaker to convene plenary session for prosecution reform legislation
(3rd LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave
(5th LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
S. Korea to purchase SM-6 interceptors amid N.K. missile threats
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report