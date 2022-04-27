Doosan Bobcat Q1 net income down 12.9 pct to 100.5 bln won
All News 15:55 April 27, 2022
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 100.5 billion won (US$79.4 million), down 12.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 194.4 billion won, up 13.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 34 percent to 1.64 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 95.9 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
