Defense chiefs of S. Korea, Malaysia hold virtual talks on defense cooperation
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and Malaysia held video talks on Wednesday to discuss arms industry cooperation and bilateral relations, Seoul's defense ministry said.
The talks between Defense Minister Suh Wook and his Malaysian counterpart, Dato' Seri Hishammuddin Bin Tun Hussein, came as Seoul seeks to deepen ties with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) under its signature New Southern Policy.
During the talks, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation. The signing concluded Seoul's bid to have such arrangements with all 10 ASEAN member countries.
The two ministers shared the view that bilateral cooperation in the defense industry can become a "symbol of mutual trust and a robust strategic partnership," the ministry said in a press release.
Suh used the meeting to promote South Korea's FA-50 light attack aircraft, which is in competition to win Malaysia's fighter procurement project, according to the ministry.
As part of efforts to expand defense cooperation, the two sides agreed to hold a working-level meeting later to discuss people-to-people exchanges, military education and cooperation in the defense industry and logistics.
