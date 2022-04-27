Samsung C&T Q1 net profit down 26.8 pct to 649.2 bln won
All News 16:07 April 27, 2022
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 649.2 billion won (US$513.1 million), down 26.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 79 percent on-year to 541.6 billion won. Revenue increased 33.2 percent to 10.43 trillion won.
(END)
