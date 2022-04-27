Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung C&T Q1 net profit down 26.8 pct to 649.2 bln won

All News 16:07 April 27, 2022

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 649.2 billion won (US$513.1 million), down 26.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 79 percent on-year to 541.6 billion won. Revenue increased 33.2 percent to 10.43 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!