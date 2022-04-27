S. Korean Bond Yields on April 27, 2022
All News 16:37 April 27, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.958 1.963 -0.5
2-year TB 2.686 2.636 +5.0
3-year TB 2.899 2.830 +6.9
10-year TB 3.185 3.190 -0.5
2-year MSB 2.686 2.629 +5.7
3-year CB (AA-) 3.595 3.584 +1.1
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Working-level U.S. delegation due in Seoul to discuss potential Yoon-Biden summit: official
-
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
-
(LEAD) DP floor leader asks Assembly speaker to convene plenary session for prosecution reform legislation
-
(3rd LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new infections jump to over 80,000 amid slowdown of omicron wave
-
(5th LD) In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
-
S. Korea to purchase SM-6 interceptors amid N.K. missile threats
-
Yoon says will 'positively review joining' Quad if invited: report